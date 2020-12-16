close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
AFP
December 16, 2020

‘Record number of journalists jailed in 2020’

World

AFP
December 16, 2020

NEW YORK: A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, a US-based watchdog said on Tuesday, accusing governments worldwide of suppressing the media and fueling misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 274 journalists were imprisoned in 2020 -- the highest number since the non-profit organisation began its survey in the 1990s.

