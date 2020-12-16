American soldier meets Italian children he almost shot in WWII

Rome: A former US soldier has been reunited with three Italians he almost shot as children while battling the Nazis during World War II.

Martin Adler had entered the Naldi family home in the village of Monterenzio near Bologna as Allied forces advanced on the Nazis in the autumn of 1944. "It was quiet, we didn’t know whether the Germans had really retreated or were waiting for us in hiding," he recalled in an online post published by his daughter and Italian writer Matteo Incerti.

After hearing strange noises coming from a large wooden basket, he and another US soldier levelled their weapons -- only for a woman to run out shouting "children! children!". Two little girls and a boy emerged and the soldiers broke into smiles.

Adler asked to take a photo with the children, which he treasured as a memory of a moment of relief "in that hell called war".