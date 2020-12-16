Putin’s ‘chef’ Prigozhin sues EU over sanctions

Moscow: Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a lawsuit in an EU court to remove him from the bloc’s sanctions list, his company said Tuesday.

The European Union in October sanctioned Prigozhin -- nicknamed "Putin’s chef" because his company Concord has catered for the Kremlin -- accusing him of undermining peace in Libya by supporting the Wagner Group private military company.

"The plaintiff does not possess information about the existence of an organisation named ‘Wagner Group’, did not and does not have any connections to or relations with it, including financial," Concord said in a statement on the social media network Vkontakte.

It said the lawsuit was filed with the General Court of the EU last week and claimed the bloc’s sanctions were "introduced illegally and without reason." Prigozhin, 59, has also been sanctioned by the United States for meddling in its 2016 presidential vote and for his links to Wagner, which has been accused of sending mercenaries to conflicts throughout the Middle East and Africa.