Bosnia’s Croat, Muslim presidents snub Russia FM over ‘disrespect’

SARAJEVO: Bosnia’s Croat and Muslim members of the joint presidency refused to meet with Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday after accusing him of "disrespecting" the country during a meeting with their Serb counterpart.

The unusually harsh move reflected a growing rift within the Balkan state’s two political halves, a Serb region that is pro-Russian and a Muslim-Croat federation that is pushing for Nato membership.

Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Balkan state on Monday, first paying a visit to the country’s Serb president Milorad Dodik. Lavrov was supposed to meet all three members of the presidency on Tuesday, but after the two others refused to show, he was hosted only by Dodik, the current holder of the body’s rotating chair.