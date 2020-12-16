tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TUNIS: Tunisia’s navy said on Tuesday it had intercepted 93 African irregular migrants after their boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean Sea during an attempt to reach Italy. The defence ministry said the boat carrying "93 migrants of various African nationalities", including three Tunisians, had broken down 42 kilometres (26 miles) northeast of the coastal city of Sfax on Monday night.