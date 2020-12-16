close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
AFP
December 16, 2020

Saudi Arabia announces roll out of vaccine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced a three-phase Covid-19 vaccination programme, as it began registering citizens and foreign residents after approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. People aged over 65 as well as those with chronic ailments or at a high risk of infection will receive the vaccine in the first stage, and those aged over 50 in the second, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

