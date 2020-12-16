close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
December 16, 2020

Israel ties ‘not on agenda’ for Tunisia: PM

World

PARIS: Tunisia has no plans to match Morocco’s decision to recognise Israel, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said, insisting that establishing relations with the Jewish state was "not on the agenda". Last week, Morocco became the fourth country in the Arab League to recognise Israel since August, in a flurry of diplomatic deals brokered by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

