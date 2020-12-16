China to open giant telescope to scientists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PINGTANG, China: Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global centre for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) -- the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month -- is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent.