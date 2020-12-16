11 perish in Russian nursing home fire

Moscow: A fire ripped through an overcrowded retirement home in central Russia overnight, killing 11 vulnerable people as the blaze swept through the small wooden building, investigators said Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a criminal investigation into possible negligence over the blaze in the Bashkortostan region south of the Ural Mountains.

It released video showing columns of orange flame engulfing a one-storey wooden building during the night. "At the time the fire started there were 15 people in the room, four of whom managed to escape on their own," the committee said in a statement.