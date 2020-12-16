Police clash with protesters in Ukraine

Kiev: Forty policemen were injured during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Several thousand protesters -- including entrepreneurs and small businesses owners -- gathered on Maidan (Independence) Square in central Kiev to take part in a rally against recently announced virus measures.

Last week the ex-Soviet republic said it will shutter non-essential business, gyms and schools starting January 8 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions will be in place until January 24.

Protesters attempted to put up tents on the square but were stopped by the police. Participants at the rally said law enforcement officers sprayed tear gas at the crowd, according to reports from local media. There have been no official figures on injuries among the protesters.