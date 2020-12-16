Israel ties ‘not on agenda’ for Tunisia: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Tunisia has no plans to match Morocco’s decision to recognise Israel, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said, insisting that establishing relations with the Jewish state was "not on the agenda".
The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have also recently normalised ties with Israel as part of a push that weakens the Arab world’s previously united front over the Palestinians’ struggle for statehood.