Iran’s Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned the imposition of US sanctions on neighbouring Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, saying it showed "contempt for international law".

"We strongly condemn recent US sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted, using the hashtag "#NeighborsFirst". On Monday, Washington banned all US export licences and loan credits for Ankara’s military procurement agency, and said it would not allow its president to travel or hold assets in the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions would send "a clear signal" that the US "will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia’s defence and intelligence sectors." But Zarif, whose country has been under crippling US sanctions since 2018 when the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear agreement between it and major powers, said the move against Ankara showed how quickly Washington resorted to sanctions.

"US addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again," he said. Turkey took delivery of the S-400 air defence system from Russia last year despite US warnings it was incompatible with its membership of the Nato alliance.