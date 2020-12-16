Medical journals urge UK to keep virus curbs

LONDON: Two leading British medical journals urged the government on Tuesday to scrap plans to ease coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, warning it would be "another major error that will cost many lives".

In a rare joint editorial, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) said proposals to allow three households to mix indoors for five days could lead to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed.

The publications called on ministers to follow neighbouring European countries in maintaining tighter curbs over the festive period next week. "We believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives," the BMJ and HSJ said, noting it was only their second joint editorial in their more than 100-year histories.

"With the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 again on the rise, and a third wave almost inevitable, the new year is likely to see NHS trusts facing a stark choice: be overwhelmed or stop most elective and non-urgent work.

"Rather than lifting restrictions over Christmas as currently planned, the UK should follow the more cautious examples of Germany, Italy and the Netherlands."

The stark warning came after the government announced that London and parts of three surrounding counties will from Wednesday join swathes of central and northern England under the toughest restrictions to try to cut spiralling infection rates.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality sites will close, except for takeaway food, as will theatres and other venues in the entertainment sector.

Members of different households cannot mix indoors, although people can still meet in groups of up to six in public places outside. Shops and schools can remain open.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed Monday that officials had identified a new coronavirus variant which could be a possible cause for the rapidly rising case numbers in southeast England.

Hancock insisted the government had "no plans" to change the guidance for Christmas, but ministers and health officials are reportedly set to review the proposals on Wednesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined those demanding a rethink in coordination with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. "I’m not sure whether five days worth of relaxation, three households, is the right way forward," he told BBC radio.

"I think the government should be looking at the rules again but it’s got to be a four-nation approach." In their editorial, the BMJ and HSJ noted that London and devolved leaders in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast had devised the plan to ease the rules over Christmas on the assumption that Covid-19 demands on the NHS would be decreasing.

However, new virus cases and hospital admissions have begun to rise again after a month-long nationwide shutdown in England ended earlier this month. "It should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend (current restrictions) over the five-day Christmas period in order to bring numbers down in the advance of a likely third wave," they added.

Meanwhile, Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they have filed a criminal complaint against a Madrid care home doctor and its director over the Covid-related death of a resident, in the first such case in the capital region since the start of the pandemic.

Madrid’s public prosecutor’s office said the two women are suspected of manslaughter and denial of medical attention in relation to the death in March of a woman in her 80s who had just moved into the home.

Madrid was one of the hardest-hit cities in Europe by the first wave of the pandemic, and the complaint is expected to be one of several alleging inadequate care at retirement homes during the period.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said the doctor and the director of the home, who were not named, did not follow the protocol set up by the Madrid regional government for caring for residents during the pandemic.

The doctor "disregarded" the protocol and did not call a hospital about the woman, despite her worsening condition, until eight days after she began having breathing trouble. "Despite her rapid transfer to hospital, she died the following day from cardiac arrest," the statement said.

The care home’s director "was aware of the patient’s clinical situation (but) did nothing" to ensure she received health care during periods when the doctor was absent, notably on the weekend before her death, it added.

Amnesty International warned earlier this month that conditions at elderly care homes in the Madrid region and in Catalonia remained "alarming" despite improvements. In a sharply worded report, it said the "vast majority" of residents had not been properly cared for during the pandemic.

The measures put in place by both regions were "inefficient and inadequate" and violated the residents’ rights, it said. Spain has been one of Europe’s worst-hit countries, with the virus infecting more than 1.7 million people and causing over 48,000 deaths.

Close to half of that number are believed to be elderly people who died in homes, Amnesty said. At the height of the first wave in March, Spanish soldiers helping to fight the pandemic found elderly patients in retirement homes abandoned and, in some cases, dead in their beds.