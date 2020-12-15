Committees formed to curb robberies in Baffa

MANSEHRA: A jirga on Monday constituted surveillance committees to curb incidents of robberies in Baffa town.

The jirga, chaired by Maulana Saeed Ahmad Hazarvi at Siddique Akbar Masjid, finalised the names of the 12-member watchmen committees. The body would perform voluntarily the surveillance duty at night to curb robberies in streets of Baffa.The event was attended by Ulema, former local government representatives and political activists.

Maulana Saeed said the increasing robberies have created a sense of insecurity among the locals.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district general secretary Niaz Mohammad Niazi said a shortage of cops at the local police station was one of the reasons behind the increasing crimes.

“We have taken up this issue with the police high-ups who assured us to post more cops in the area, but the promise is yet to materialise,” he added. A former tehsil councillor Nasir Khan said the watchmen committees consisting of local volunteers would report any suspicious activities in their respective areas and streets.