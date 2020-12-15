close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
IGFC (North) calls on governor

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The newly posted Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Corps (FC) (North), Major-General Adil Yameen, Monday paid a courtesy call on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House.An official handout said he remained with the governor for some time and discussed the overall security situation in the province, including the merged districts.The governor greeted the IGFC (North) on his appointment and appreciated the professional role of the force.He said the services being rendered by security forces for maintaining peace in the area are highly laudable and the nation is proud of that.

