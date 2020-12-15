Double murder case: Court grants bail before arrest to KP lawmaker

HARIPUR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted a seven-day bail before arrest (BBA) to Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Zaman, an independent lawmaker from PK-41, Haripur.

Malik Naveed Iqbal, younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal, had charged the MPA and 10 others with the murder of his brother and his friend Sardar Gul Nawaz through a court statement recorded under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The MPA had secured transit bail from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court till December 14. The accused MPA appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court, Abbottabad and requested for the BBA. The judge, Aurangzeb Khattak, granted him bail till December 21.

Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated with his friend Sardar Gul Nawaz when their car was ambushed near remote Kotehra village in Ghazi tehsil on the night of September 13. The first information report was registered against the unknown assailants.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, which was entrusted with the task of investigating the double-murder, interrogated several people during this period. It produced Sher Zaman alias Sher Ghazi, an alleged hired assassin, before the court of Civil Judge-IV Shahid Hameed on December 1.

The accused, according to police, recorded his confessional statement before the judge and confessed that MPA Faisal Zaman had allegedly hired his services for the murder of Tahir Iqbal against Rs2 million.

After the statement of the accused, the younger brother of the slain PTI leader Malik Adeel Iqbal charged the MPA and 10 others with the murder of his brother on December 7.

While recording his statement in the court, Iqbal claimed that MPA Faisal Zaman had a doubt about his brother’s involvement in his (Faisal Zaman’s) ouster from the PTI on the charges of selling vote during the Senate election of March 2018 and instigating his political rivals on challenging his election in the Election Commission, that he won on allegedly fake degree in 2013.

He alleged that for taking revenge, the MPA Faisal Zaman got his brother Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend Sardar Gul Nawaz assassinated by alleged hired assassins Sher Zaman alias Sher Ghazi, Aziz ur Rehman, Zohaib, Rehmat and Sher Ali and with the facilitation of Farman Ullah, Tanvir, Raza Muhammad, and Alam Zeb.

Sardar Gulfaraz, a brother of the slain Sardar Gul Nawaz, separately recorded statement in the court and charged Faisal Zaman and nine others with the murder of his brother.