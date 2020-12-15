Bullet-riddled body found

LANDIKOTAL: A body of a young man was found on the Pak-Afghan Highway near Ziaray police check-post in Landikotal, sources said late Monday night.

They said that one Etifaq Khan Afridi, 23, a resident of Khyber Walibaigkhel, was found dead on the roadside in the pool of blood. He had been gunned down somewhere else and his body was dumped on the road. According to family sources, they had no enmity. Police said they had launched an investigation.