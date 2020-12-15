Cop stabbed at church gate

PESHAWAR: A police head constable was wounded when a man attacked him with a knife at the gate of a church on Monday. A police official said Head Constable Nihar Ali was wounded when stabbed by one Imran of Surizai.

The constable was performing duty at the main gate of Saint John’s Cathedral in Saddar when the accused started arguments with the guard on duty. The official said the wounded cop wanted to calm down the two when Imran allegedly attacked him with a knife. The accused was arrested while the wounded cop was shifted to a hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman later visited the hospital to enquire after the health of the cop.