Two POs held in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested two proclaimed offenders during various operations in Bettani area (erstwhile Frontier Region Lakki) in Tajori subdivision on Monday, an official said.

Speaking to media, Station House Officer Tajuri Police Station, Saddar Nawaz Khan said that a police party raided the house of an alleged outlaw, Eid Badshah, in Baigan Bettani and arrested him.

Similarly, Faridullah son of Abdul Ghaffar, wanted by the Tajori police in a Ghag case was arrested in Landi Adam Khan Tajbikhel.Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused involved in a blind murder case in the limits of Gambila Police Station on Monday, officials said.

Station House Officer of the Gambila Police Station Amir Khan told the media that last month one Sheraus Khan had been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Wanda Noman. He said the investigation team finally traced the accused involved in the murder.

He said during patrolling, a wireless message was circulated that three accused identified as Waheedullah, Neik Amaluddin and Rakhmanullah, residents of Madakhel, North Waziristan district, wanted in the murder case of Sheraus Khan were present in a house at Srah Dargah.

After confirming the information, more police were called in and the house located in Srah Dargah was raided. He said the accused were arrested and arms seized from them.