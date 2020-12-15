close
MoU signed

December 15, 2020

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between board of management Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) and ESUPAK, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore. The purpose of the MoU was to take technical expertise of UET regarding mutual academic, research and development, cooperation, consultancy, advices, trainings and services in future for planning and designing of different engineering projects at SIE.

