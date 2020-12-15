MoU signed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between board of management Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) and ESUPAK, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore. The purpose of the MoU was to take technical expertise of UET regarding mutual academic, research and development, cooperation, consultancy, advices, trainings and services in future for planning and designing of different engineering projects at SIE.