Sirajul Haq urges govt, opposition parties to resolve differences for country’s sake

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq expressed concerns over the political crisis arising out of tug-of-war between the government and opposition parties, asking the parties to show seriousness in resolving differences to avert further instability.

Addressing a meeting of the JI standing committee on foreign affairs at Mansoora Monday, he said the country had compromised its foreign policy due to its decades-long political and economic instability, adding the ruling elite was fully responsible for this. Pakistan, he said, had to act as a leader of Muslim world but it had no say in the affairs of Ummah due to its fragile economy. The agents of imperial forces and feudal lords did nothing to address the real problems of masses.