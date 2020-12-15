Shibli Faraz terms PDM’s Lahore rally a flop show

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday claimed that the Lahore rally was a flop show, as the people rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) along with its narrative.

Giving his reaction to PDM’s pubic meeting Sunday, the minister said in a series of tweets that due to non-participation of citizens of Lahore and Punjab, the faces of PDM leaders were blown away.

“People with different directions cannot have the same destination. In Gujranwala meeting, poison was thrown against the Pak forces, while Mazar-e-Quaid was desecrated in Karachi meeting and the message to break Pakistan was given in the Quetta meeting,” he explained. The minister continued that during the PDM’s Lahore meeting, the people of Lahore were called traitors.

In another tweet Senator Shibli Faraz said the wreckage of failure of Lahore public meeting will be piled on each other in today's meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Raiwind.

The minister said in a tweet that it would be considered as to how devise a strategy to deceive the people and save one's sinking political ship. “The rejected band may be in any guise but the people are not ready to be deceived again,” the minister asserted.