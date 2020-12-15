close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 15, 2020

ATC gives two more daysâ€™ physical remand of murder accused

Our Correspondent Â 
December 15, 2020

SUKKUR: The investigation officer (IO), SI Zulfiqar Qureshi, in the murder of ASI Bilal Wasan on Monday, produced the accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Khairpur, and sought physical remand of the accused.

The investigation officer requested Judge Inam Ali Malik of ATC to provide 14 more days physical remand of the accused to investigate about three unidentified co-accused nominated in the FIR. The counsels of the accused told the judge that the police had been torturing them to implicate three specific persons, whose names were given by the police in the case. They requested the judge to send them to jail because they apprehended their murder. The ATC judge has remanded the accused for two more days.

