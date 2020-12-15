Lahore rally has exposed PDM: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the citizens of Lahore have shown a mirror to the PDM as the failed power show of 11-party alliance is a wake-up call for the opposition.

In a statement, she said the PDM leaders should read writing on the wall as the last nail has been put in the political coffin of the corrupt cabal. Participation of a few thousand spectators is a slap in the face of PDM as December 13 has passed after December 8 and nothing has happened, she said.

She advised the PDM to shun negative politics if it has a bit of shame as the failed Lahore meeting has again exposed it. The PDM has been cut to size as the meeting place gave a deserted look. It was illogical to hold a public meeting in the backdrop of corona surge. Meanwhile, 14 patients died and 329 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours while the number of patients has reached to 62,228 in Lahore only.