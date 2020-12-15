CM Usman Buzdar hails Lahoriites for ignoring PDM meeting

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday hailed the people of Lahore for staying away from public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Minar-e-Pakistan when the country was facing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I extend my special thanks to the Lahoriites for their sagacity and wisdom in listening to the government’s advice as such uncalled for public gatherings could make people a fodder of the deadly virus”, Buzdar said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of F-Block of the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme here at Harbanspura.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said it was not possible to allow such a public meeting when there had been a surge in the coronavirus cases during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, adding that PDM’s action was illegal and without any justifiable reason.

Buzdar said that Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme was his second home and he would play his due role in the completion of all development work in the journalist colony. He asked SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to hold meeting with LPC president Arshad Ansari and discuss with him the issues faced by the residents of Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The CM said the PTI government would soon announce Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase-II in order to provide a home to journalists as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Universal Health Card would be provided to 50 percent population in the province by the end of this year while the rest of the people would receive health cards by the end of 2021, adding that Prime Minister had instructed to provide health cards and this health facility was being provided in very few countries of the world.

The chief minister said the PTI government did not believe in empty slogans, adding that his government had taken practical steps and the people could see the impact of various development projects started by his government. “I recently announced a multi-billion rupees mega development projects for the city of Lahore and the government has planned similar development projects for the other 35 districts of the province”, Buzdar said, all problems faced by the provincial metropolis would be addressed in the shortest possible time.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated development work at the F-Block of the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The Punjab government, on the direction of the chief minister, got the land of F-Block vacated from the land mafia and announced development work, including laying of roads and other facilities.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM), on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Arshad Ansari, members of LPC governing body, government officials and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will construct roads and undertake repair work, besides other facilities to enable the journalists build their homes in the F Block of the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The development work in the F Block had been put off in the past due to illegal land occupation by land mafia and the subsequent litigation. The mafia still occupied land in B Block of Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The Punjab government, on the intervention of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, got the land vacated from the mafia in F Block and announced a hefty package to start the development at the housing scheme to provide relief to the journalists.

Later, LDA Director General (DG) Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the chief minister on the development works in the F Block of the housing scheme.

Meanwhile, in a statement here, the chief minister said that so-called claimants of the city of Lahore had badly been exposed as masses had rejected their politics. He said that December 13 also passed and nothing had happened, adding that the people totally rejected the negative politics of the rejected elements.

Usman Buzdar said that the political cabal tried to create unrest through their corner meetings, which ended in chaos, adding that the nation witnessed the failure of political designs of the PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan. He emphasised that accountability of the corrupt PDM elements would be done and they would have to return the looted money.

"Regrettably, those who plunged the country into crises are hiding abroad with their looted money," he added. Usman Buzdar said that the PDM leadership was conspiring against the national development and was unnerved as the people had fully recognised their negative designs.

The corrupt opposition was following a catastrophic path to avoid the law and those who filled their coffers through corruption had no respect among people, concluded the CM.