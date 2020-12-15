PHA suffers Rs10m loss after PDM’s rally

LAHORE: PDM’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan caused over Rs10 million loss to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) as iron fences were broken, costly plants and different monuments were damaged in the historic park.

Sources said PHA was preparing a report on the damages in the park during the rally. Sources said initial estimates showed that a loss of over Rs 10 million has occurred. Sources said the loss included broken iron fences, uprooting of grass, destruction of costly plants and damage of different monuments built inside the park.

A park official said an iron fence erected around Minar-e-Pakistan was broken while an iron fence around the park was also broken. He said digging of ground to erect electric lights and other infrastructure also occurred.

He said the rally turned the park into a landfill site as people had left party flags, plastic bags, empty food containers, broken chairs, empty water bottles and other waste material there. He added that participants of the rally used every corner of the park as toilet.

He said the PHA will send a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore to recover the loss from the political party who had applied for the rally. When contacted, PHA DG said the director concerned was preparing a report after which an action will be taken as per law.