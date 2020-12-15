MADRID, Spain: Some bacteria can travel from one continent to another ‘’hidden’’ in atmospheric dust, according to a new study which says these microbes may not only affect human and animal health, but also impact climate and ecosystems. The research, published in the journal Atmospheric Research, deciphered the mystery of the transport of microorganisms across continents via “giant” atmospheric particles called iberulites that could be inhaled by humans. According to scientists, including those from the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain, these aerosols act like a “launch vehicle” for bacteria, and may pose risk of disease transmission across continents. They explained that iberulites are giant atmospheric bioaerosols made of multiple minerals, measuring on average one hundred microns approximately. While these bioaerosols were discovered in 2008, the scientists said the mechanism by which bacteria are involved in the formation of atmospheric iberulites remained unknown. In the study, the researchers analysed atmospheric dust deposits in the city of Granada in Spain. They found that the composition of these deposits was heterogeneous, comprising predominantly clay, quartz, and carbonate minerals and, iron oxides to a lesser extent.