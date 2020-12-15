‘Special attention being paid to higher education’

FAISALABAD: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that special attention is being paid to higher education to equip the youths with modern science and technology to meet the challenges of the future.

He said this while addressing the 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad on Sargodha Road and the 6th convocation of University Medical and Dental College. He congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on their outstanding performance in the field and said that the graduating students should undertake the mission of achieving lofty goals in the practical field.

He urged the youths not to lose the respect of their parents and teachers whose prayers and hard work had brought them to this place. The provincial minister said that the youths had to take the country forward, therefore, they should do their best.

He said that the present government was providing vast opportunities to the youths in knowledge and skills and these facilities would be accessible to all of them. Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Lahore Prof Dr Javed Akram, Patron-in-Chief The University of Faisalabad Mian Muhammad Hanif, Chairman Board of Governors Haider Amin, Member Board of Governors Mian Muhammad Rashid, Rector Prof Dr Shaukat Pervez, Pro-Rector Prof Dr M Saeed, teachers, parents and students were present. During the convocations, total 1,743 students were awarded degrees in which 44 gold medals, 61 silver medals and 39 bronze medals were also awarded.