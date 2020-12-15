Two more FIRs registered against PDM workers

LAHORE: Two more cases have been registered against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers by the Lahore police. The cases have been registered at Lorry Ada police station. The guards of Greater Iqbal Park have acted as complainants in these cases. The complainants alleged that PDM workers had forcefully entered the venue by breaking the gates, damaging property, flowers, plants, etc. inside the Greater Iqbal Park. The administration had not granted permission for procession at the park. Except security, police didn’t take any action against them at the venue of gathering. Multiple cases have already been registered against the PML-N leaders, activists and even those providing facilities to the opposition parties for their political activity like DJ Butt and a restaurant owner.