433 persons died of corona in last seven days: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Four hundred and thirty three persons have died of COVID-19 in the last seven days while 20,493 new coronavirus cases were reported during this period across the country, the weekly report of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

In the last one week, 20,493 new corona cases were registered against 10,245 persons recovered. Pakistan’s coronavirus tally surged to 440,787 as 2,362 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data issued by NCOC Monday.

The number of active cases in the country climbed to 47,236, out of whom 2,456 persons were under critical care. So far, 384,719 patients have recovered from the virus. However, the coronavirus claimed 36 lives in the last 24 hours against 72 deaths in the previous 72 hours, bringing the total deaths to 8,832.