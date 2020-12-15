close
Official assures payment to landowners of Manchora dam

National

MANSEHRA: A senior official said on Monday the government would soon release payment to people whose land had been acquired for Manchora dam some four years ago.

Accompanied by former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed and Assistant Commissioner Zainab Ahmad Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan visited the dam site and reviewed the work progress.

He said completion of the project would bring prosperity to the people and peasants who have settled on its downstream in Agror and Tanawal areas as hundreds and thousands of acres of barren land would be irrigated.

Former nazim Shaukat Hayat Khan said the government had acquired a large land for building the Munchora dam about four years ago but the owners were still awaiting payment despite the assurances by the government officials. He said the owners staged protests several times in the past but to no avail.

