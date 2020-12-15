Accused confesses to murdering girl child

PESHAWAR: An alleged rapist on Monday confessed in a local court that he had sexually assaulted and killed a girl child, and later set her body on fire in Badaber last month.

The accused Asif Raza alias Malangay was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Sanaullah amid tight security. He confessed that he had sexually assaulted and later strangled the seven-year-old girl. He stated he then torched the body by sprinkling petrol over it to eliminate the evidence.

The accused was shifted to Central Prison Peshawar.The police arrested the main accused Asif Raza last Friday. Soon after hearing the news report about the arrest of the accused, a large number of angry villagers gathered in Badaber and torched his small mud-built house.