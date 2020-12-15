Official orders completion of astroturf laying at varsity

PESHAWAR: Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed Monday visited the historic Islamia College University and inspected the ongoing work on laying of Astroturf at the hockey ground.

Additional Secretary Tourism Junaid Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Islamia College Peshawar Ali Hoti and other officials were present on the occasion.

The official urged a speedy completion of the facility so that the students could start taking benefits from it. He lauded the activities of the university’s sports directorate and said the Islamia College being one of the top and oldest educational institutions of the province has rendered great services to the promotion of education as well as sports in the province.

Abid Majeed also visited other sports facilities in the university. Ali Hoti briefed the visiting officials about the historical awards, trophies and sports legend of Islamia College University.