Notify rules of business for MCI in a week, SC tells govt

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday directed the federal government to notify within a week, the rules of business, drafted by a committee, constituted by the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), and submit the compliance report before it.

The court took strong exception to non-functioning of the local government (LG) system in the federal capital and observed that the government would not be allowed to interfere in the matters of people’s fundamental rights.

A five-member apex court larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankehl and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, heard the suo moto notice case regarding environmental pollution in Islamabad's Sector I-9 industrial area.

The court also dismissed petitions seeking permission for stone-crushing outside the jurisdiction of National Park at Margalla Hills with the observation that if crushing was allowed at one side, the whole Margalla Hills would be crushed.

In March, the court had banned on immediate basis, stone crushing at Margalla Hills and directed the government of Punjab as well as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to take swift measures against stone crushing.

The court had also ordered for ensuring tree plantation at the areas affected from stone-crushing at Margalla Hills. It ordered for ensuring tree plantation on the roadsides of Express Highway as well as Kashmir Highway and also ordered for establishing a separate food authority for the federal capital Islamabad.

Later on, the stone-crushing companies filed an appeal requesting the court to permit stone-crushing outside the jurisdiction of National Park at Margalla Hills.

At the outset of hearing on Monday, Advocate General Islamabad Capital City (ICT), law officers as well Aamir Ahmed Chief Commissioner Islamabad and acting chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Aamir Ahmed informed the court that the local government system will come to an end next year in the month of February.

The court asked as to who is the acting mayor of Islamabad, to which a lady who is chief officer of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad appeared before the court. The CJ asked her as to why the acting mayor not appeared before the court and asked her to intimate him.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Aamir Ahmed informed the court that for the last four years, no budget had been released for the local government, adding that the former mayor had devolved his powers to the CDA.

In October, the federal government reportedly clipped the wings of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), returning many directorates to the administrative control of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to “ensure smooth and effective service delivery in the capital city and to ease the difficulties being faced by its citizens.

The government had placed the MCI’s environment wings – including urban, regional and parks, the Directorate of Sanitation and City Sewerage, the Directorate of Water – bulk water supply and water and sewerage development, and the Directorate of Engineering – the Machinery Pool Organisation, streetlights and market roads and maintenance – under the administrative control of the CDA.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior had stated that these wings and directorates have been placed under the CDA’s control for six months.

On Monday, the CJ observed that taking the powers from mayor Islamabad and giving administrative control to the civic body, the CDA was violating Article 140-A of the Constitution.

The CJ read out Article 140-A of the Constitution that stipulates that each province shall, by law establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.

CJ Gulzar Ahmed observed that issue of devolution of powers at the grassroots level is not confined to federal capital but the whole of country as well.

The court was informed that in pursuance of the court’s earlier order, the MCI had constituted a committee that has framed rules of business and had forwarded to the federal government; however, it was not yet notified.

At this, the CJ asked Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, Additional Attorney General, about the status of the matter to which the law officer confirmed framing of the rules of business but said that it had not yet been notified.

Meanwhile, the chief justice directed the federal government to notify within a week, these rules of business and submit compliance report. “This is not a matter of local government but fundamental rights of people, as well,” the CJ told the law officer.

“Laws are meant for implementation and you are not allowed to interfere in the matters relating to fundamental rights of the people,” the CJ further asked Sajid Ilyas Bhatti

Later on, the acting mayor Islamabad appeared before the court. The CJ asked him as to whether he was not interested in the affairs of the federal capital. “You have transferred all the powers to the Capital Development Authority and what you are doing now in your office.

“The people who elected you don’t ask as to what you do,” the CJ asked the acting mayor. “We have nothing to do and sitting idle at the office,” the acting mayor replied, adding that they don’t have any powers and don’t have a single penny.

Later on, the CJ asked chairman CDA about the orders passed by the court for the matters relating to various issues of the federal capital to which the CDA chairman provided details, one by one.

The court, however, observed that on many places of the federal capital, car parking has been established on the service roads and ordered the chairman to ensure that there should be no car parking on the service roads of the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the petitions seeking permission for stone-crushing outside the jurisdiction of National Park of Margalla Hills.

Aitzaz Ahsan and other lawyers, appearing for their clients, had sought permission in this regard. The chief justice, however, observed that first the green-belts were removed from Margallah Hillls and after making it a barren area, they erased the hills, adding that if the process continued, the environment and beauty of hills would be no more in future.

We have initiated the process of protecting the beauty of Margalla Hills only in the best interest of the nation and had ordered for stopping crushing of hills,” the CJ remarked.

Aitzaz Ahsan, representing a stone-crushing company, submitted before the court that allowing the crushing of hills for getting limestone was also in the best interest of the nation.

Elaborating his stance, he contended that the limestone of Margalla Hills could be best used in the roads being constructed for the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] project.

The CJ, however, asked the counsel that he was arguing only in the best interest of his client instead of the national interest.

The said limestone could be taken from other areas, though it will cost him a little bit more,” the CJ told Aitzaz Ahsan.

The counsel submitted that they should be at least allowed to make crushing from one side of the Margalla Hills. But the CJ observed that if they were allowed to do so, they could crush the whole of hills.

“If the crushers allowed to do stone crushing, they will even crush the K-2 hill as well,” the CJ remarked, adding that they have to protect the beauty of Margalla Hills, adding that they have initiated the move in the best interest of the nation as well.

The CJ observed that it’s a national heritage and the court will have to protect it. Aitzaz Ahsan, however, said it’s a national asset that’s why we have to benefited from it. “It’s a national asset that’s why we are determined to protect it,” the CJ remarked.

Its like same when a fisherman is restrained from fishing,” Aitzaz Ahsan replied. However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan another member of the bench, observed that fish can reborn but mountain once crushed cannot be made.

Meanwhile, Aitzaz Ahsan requested the court that at least they should be handed over their machinery as, he said, that after the court had banned the stone crushing at Margalla Hills, their machinery got stuck there. The court observed that they would mention it in the order and dismissed the petitions.