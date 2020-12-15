Enforced Disappearances Commission responds to UN body clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Commission on Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances has submitted the response to the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (UN-WGEID) Geneva after its every session to review the position of cases against member countries, including Pakistan.

The Commission stated that it was gratifying to note that on the response, submitted by the government of Pakistan, UN-WGEID has clarified 174 cases, which was registered against Pakistan, while another 77 cases have placed under six months rule, which means that these cases will also be clarified by the UN-WGEID if no response is received from the sources within six months. According to announcement of Commission on Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances, the material received from UN-WGEID through Ministry of Foreign Affairs after its 122nd session, held from 21-30 September, has thoroughly been examined and gone through by the Commission.

The Commission stated that this is, of course, encouraging due to efforts by the Commission, all stakeholders at federal/provincial level and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Mission at UN, who represented Pakistan’s case in a convincing manner.