To eliminate terrorism, corruption: Political, religious bodies should hold dialogue: Ashrafi

LAHORE: All political and religious organizations should move for dialogue to eliminate the menace of extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and corruption, said Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and special aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Addressing a press conference in Gujranwala, Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan can't be dethroned through protest rallies, sit-ins and long marches. He said Pakistan has exposed secret relations of India with extremist and terrorist organizations. India and Israel are major terrorist countries in the world, he said, adding that Pakistan will keep continuing supporting the cause of Kashmir and Palestine. He said Pakistan has deep-rooted relations with China and Arab countries. It is a responsibility of political and religious leadership to speak cautiously about brotherly Muslim countries and prioritize national interests instead of self-interests. The government has strengthened Pakistan's relations with all brother Muslim countries and China.

Rejecting baseless propaganda on the minorities in Pakistan, he said the minorities living in Pakistan have all constitutional and legal rights as defined in the constitution of Pakistan. People living in Pakistan are all Pakistanis and no one can harm anyone on account of any difference and discrimination. Islam is a religion of peace, security and compassion. There is no space for forceful conversions into Islam, he said, adding that issues relating to underage marriages and forceful conversions are being probed.

Commenting on the PDM Lahore Jalsa, Ashrafi said the people of Lahore have rejected the London narrative. The PDM is hurling allegations against state institutions with the sole objective to make anarchy and instability in the country. “We don't want to make decrees and treacherous certificates for anyone, but a traitor will always be called a traitor,” he said, adding that these are the very politicians who have been using the country for their interests for the last 30 years. On the one side, these politicians call parliament fake but have been taking all privileges and salaries for the last 30 months. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a truthful Muslim and Ashiq-e-Rasool. In the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, there is no threat to Namoos-e-Risalat.

Commenting on Pakistan's foreign policy, he said Pakistan's relations with Arab countries are strengthening, but some elements make baseless propaganda to undermine Pakistan's stable relationship with Arab countries.