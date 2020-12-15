Several people join PTI in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak said on Monday that he had completed a number of development projects for Nowshera district andplans more for the uplift of

the area.

He was speaking at a gathering here where a prominent social figure Mutasimbillah reposed full confidence in the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf leadership and announced joining the ruling party along with his companions.

A former district councillors Qazi Wajidul Haq, Jalal Ahmad Khan, former nazim Ali Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Liaqat Khattak said the people of Nowshera had put trust in him by electing him to various forums and he would continue to serve them. He said he and his son Ahad Khattak had approved several uplift projects for the Nowshera district when they were district nazim and tehsil nazim, respectively, adding several more schemes have been okayed as well to be launched in near future.

Mutasimbillah told the gathering that Liaqat Khattak and his son Ahad Khattak enjoyed great respect because of their pro-people policies and service to masses.He assured full support to the minister in his efforts to put Nowshera district on the track to development and prosperity.