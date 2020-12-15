Forest cover

This refers to the news report, ‘Six districts may become ‘unlivable’ till 2050’ (Dec 6). It says that at least six districts in Pakistan – Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad – would become unliveable till 2050 “if tree cover is not enhanced to a minimum safer level”. According to the reports, Lahore is the world’s third most polluted city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 250, followed by Multan and Faisalabad at 186 and 141 respectively. The news report mentioned that the climate change ministry is pursuing the ‘Urban Forestry’ project in these six districts in co-ordination with the provincial departments.

Now is the time to reinvigorate our sprawling urban landscapes with more trees and dense vegetation so that our future generation (who will largely choose to live in urban areas) can have the chance to breathe clean air.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore