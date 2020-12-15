Learning from mistakes

The opposition parties should have postponed their protests to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, it is also important to mention that the government is equally responsible for these protests. Imran Khan and his ministers have, from the beginning, treated the opposition as criminals and personal enemies and not as political opponents, which is an integral part of a successful democracy.

The government pushed the opposition to the wall and keep accusing the opposition parties of corruption. It now find itself in a position where it is finding it difficult to talk to the opposition for reconciliation. It is hoped that the government will realise that the reason why democratic governments keep a working relationship with their opposition is that by doing so they can talk to them in the time of crises.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad