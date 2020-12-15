close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
One killed in Harrow stabbing

World

LONDON: A man has been killed and two others injured following a stabbing in Harrow on Sunday evening. A murder investigation has been launched after the man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene on St Anns Road, Harrow.

Two other men, both said to be in their late teens, have also suffered stab injuries. They are in hospital receiving treatment, but their condition is not currently known, the Metropolitan Police said. Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at around 7.15pm.

