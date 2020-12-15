GPs roll out vaccine amid fresh Christmas warnings

LONDON: Family doctors across England were to begin vaccinating their patients against Covid-19 as health experts issued fresh warnings about a rise in cases caused by Christmas socialising.

GP practices in more than 100 locations were to start administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday afternoon, with the over-80s among those called up to receive the jab. It comes as London and Essex could go into Tier 3 amid concerns about rising infection rates.

Care home residents in Scotland began to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, while those in England’s care homes can expect to see roving teams administer the jab from later this week.

Dr Nikita Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England, urged all those expecting to receive the vaccine to be patient and wait to be called up by their GP. “There’s a huge range of things that general practices are already doing so if we can ask for people to just wait a moment and wait to be contacted that would be very appreciated,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Alok Sharma told BBC Breakfast that arrangements are in place “to make sure the distribution of vaccines is not in any way disrupted” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

He added that there will be “some millions” of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the UK before Christmas.“We are going as fast as we can in terms of the vaccination programme,” he said. The vaccination centres will operate from doctors’ surgeries or community hubs in villages, towns and cities, and come after more than 70 UK hospital hubs began administering jabs.