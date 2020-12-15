PDM demands govt step down by Jan 31 or face long march

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government to step down by the end of January, or else, he warned the opposition alliance would go for a long march.

“Today, we want to make it clear: The government should resign till January 31. If it does not, then the [PDM leadership] will announce a long-march on February 1,” Maulana Fazl said at a news conference alongside PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, here on Monday—a day after the 11-party opposition alliance held its power show in the provincial capital. However, despite the February 1 announcement, he said a final date for the long march would be finalised later. He appealed to the people to begin preparing for the long march. Following the successful public rally in Lahore, he said, the alliance had signed on a joint statement. Maulana Fazl said: “History would remember Lahore’s Jalsa, just like it remembers the one held in the same place in 1940.”

The PDM chief said the alliance’s leaders and steering committee members would hold meetings with party leaders of their respective provinces. “The schedules issued to the provinces by the steering committee will remain intact,” he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that opposition would not be given an NRO, the PDM chief said: “He (Imran Khan) is making such statements as he is under pressure.” Maulana Fazl said the leaders had signed an agreement similar to that of the Charter of Democracy Pakistan—that was signed by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto on May 14, 2006, in London.

Maryam said some “media houses were spreading false reports” and that she had appreciated her party leaders for their works that had led to a “successful” Lahore Jalsa. “I have not seen such a Jalsa in my life, that despite such cold weather, even chairs were not visible [...] People were standing and hearing the party leaders,” she added. Maryam said the government after getting reports must be “bawling” over the attendance at the Lahore rally.

Bilawal, responding to a question, said the 11 parties were on the same page and that the decision would be made through consultations. Bilawal reiterated that the time for talks was over and that now, it was PM Imran Khan’s time to submit his resignation. “The senior party leaders have their own opinions, but once the party makes a decision, they abide by it.”