Concern over HEC policies

LAHORE:Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) has expressed concern over Higher Education Commission (HEC) admission policies for Undergraduate and PhDs programmes. According to a press release, an emergency online meeting of the Executive Committee of APSUP chaired by its Chairman Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman was held on Monday.

It was agreed in the meeting that a letter would be written to the Higher Education Commission in which it would be appealed that the suggestions of APSUP be included in the policy making as thousands of students were studying in private universities. The meeting also observed that no policy could be beneficial without the consultation of the stakeholders.