Summit stresses need for violence-free, gender-equal future

LAHORE:The Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming & Women Development of the Punjab Assembly and Shirkat Gah – Women’s Resource Centre in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, UN Women and the World Bank held ‘Women’s Summit - Towards a Violence Free, Gender-Equal and Inclusive Future in Punjab’.

Held virtually and live-streamed, the summit brought together elected representatives, government officials, academics, practitioners, civil society organisations and development agencies to see how the challenge posed by Covid-19 could be made into an opportunity to build a better gender-equal future, leaving no one behind as promised in Agenda 2030.

Policy and advocacy partners for the initiative included the Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR), the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS); Saida Waheed Gender Initiative at LUMS (SWGI), Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), Pakistan Professional Women Forum (PPWF), IDEAS and Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest.

The summit prioritised three key areas for moving forward: (1) Women’s Political Participation & Inclusive Policy Making, (2) Creating Gender responsive Disaster Management; and (3) Skills Innovation & the Future of Women’s Work.

Uzma Kardar, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women’s Development and MPA, formally opened the summit, welcoming the speakers, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to mainstreaming gender and women’s empowerment and highlighted the work of her committee to further gender equality.

Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, stressed the importance of women’s political participation from the grassroots up to the national levels in Pakistan as elsewhere and the vitality of creating safe environment to encourage and support women’s participation – and the vitality of male champions of change for this.

Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine, spoke of a priority for the World Bank’s partnership framework with Pakistan to be girls’ education and his desire to increase the Bank’s investment and support for this which was key to changing many things and expanding their life-choices and underscored the success of the BISP cash transfers for secondary schools given to mothers.

Farida Shaheed, Executive Director Shirkat Gah, said Covid-19 is an opportunity to rethink planning and policies and this summit can kick off thinking on how to move forward, build better and ensure that Punjab and Pakistan is violence-free, inclusive and gender-equal.

MPAs Bushra Anjum Khan of the PML-N and Sadia Sohail Rana of the PTI shared their experiences and highlighted that despite difficulties women parliamentarians had been successful because they tried harder.

In the second panel, “Creating Gender Responsive Inclusive Disaster Management systems”, Hameed Ullah Malik, Additional Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab (PDMA), noting that women are more vulnerable in the event of any calamity or disaster emphasised that the PDMA is ensuring that women speak to women and has started preparing a gender-disaggregated data base in 20 districts to ensure appropriate responsiveness. Dr Hadia Majid Assistant Professor, LUMS, who has a study on labour market, pointed out that 90 percent women work on casual contracts within the manufacturing sector, 5 percent have accounts in formal financial institutions and only 10 percent households have an internet connection.

Fareeha Ummar, Portfolio Manager Women Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Development, UN Women, underlined the need of hearing women voices firsthand, the importance of asking ourselves who recovery plans were for, to ensure that the solutions were gender-sensitive and appropriate.

The last panel, “Skills, Innovation & Future of Women’s work” was moderated by Gulalai Khan - Gender Advocate development professional, Founder PPWF, Adjunct Faculty LUMS.

Dr Faisal Bari Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS), noted that 72pc women are employed in the informal sector, other than agriculture and they are hardest hit by Covid. Usman Khan Policy, Investment Climate and Skills Expert, Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) spoke of the mismatch between skills and industry and lack of a cohesive policy approach on this but that new opportunities were opening up that needed to be explored as options for girls and women.

Ms Shamim Rajani, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) as an IT expert noted that the pandemic has brought about major changes in the labour market and the way people work. Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), stressed political participation and implementation of laws and the need for a strong narrative to support women as rights holders. Sharmeela Rassool, country representative, UN Women, added that token participation by women is not enough and that laws need to be put in place and implemented to ensure meaningful participation.