Additional IG directed to monitor IOs performance

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Additional IGInvestigation should visit the regions and districts to review the performance of the investigating officers and to improve the quality of investigation in robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes and make digital monitoring of cases more effective.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers at a meeting of the Police Executive Board held at the Central Police Office on Monday. During the meeting, the consideration was also given to writing ACRs of investigating officers (IOs) and further enhancing the powers of Additional IG Investigation. All the Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers including AIGs were also present in the meeting.

He further said that departmental promotion board meetings should be held regularly for timely promotion of personnel as per merit and seniority while all the officers should complete the ACRs of their subordinates in time so that there would be no impediment in holding promotion board sessions.

The meeting deliberated in detail to finalise the design of ranks for various posts and IG Punjab directed to finalize the recommendations in this regard and present them at the next meeting of the Executive Board.

IG Inam Ghani further said that in the process of accountability of the force, first the punishment and then discipline policy must be taken into consideration and the officers who give punishments contrary to the prescribed SOPs should be called to account by issuing letters of reasons. He further said that ensuring the best use of available resources for training and capacity building of the police force is one of the top priorities of the department. The upgrading the training modules as well as promoting the use of modern IT technology in all training courses is also among top priorities of the department so that the personnel can perform their duties more efficiently by completing the training stages as per the requirements of modern times. He further directed to improve the quality of uniforms and said that comfortable and better fabrics should be selected for the uniforms of the police force which can withstand all kinds of weather conditions as well as both office and field duties.

During the meeting Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and other officers expressed their views on the issues under discussion and presented their suggestions and recommendations. The IG Punjab instructed that all the suggestions should be finalized and presented at the next session of the Executive Board for final approval.

Diesel for PHP vehicles increased: The diesel of patrolling police vehicles of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has been increased from 10 liters to 15 liters.

According to the details, due to lack of funds at the beginning of this year, the quantity of diesel in PHP vehicles was reduced from 20 liters to 10 liters per day due to which there were difficulties during patrolling, said spokesperson PHP. Now the quantity of diesel has been increased from ten liters to 15 liters per day. Moreover, a summary has also been sent to the Finance Department to increase the daily diesel limit to 30 liters.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif said that immediate response was given to all emergency calls during this year despite shortage of resources. In case of accidents, first responders were not only given immediate first aid on the spot but also the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Punjab Highway Patrol is committed to maintain safe highways and effective crime control, as well as maintaining all of its high traditions. It is worth mentioning that PHP has been suffering from acute shortage of resources. The patrolling force for being a project of former government has been neglected by the successive governments especially PML-N government. PHP officials often complaint of no service structure, cuts in allowances, out dated vehicles and short supply of fuel on daily basis for patrolling purposes.