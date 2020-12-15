Dr Faisal Sultan for media role in curbing corona

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that media has a critical role to play in a successful national effort to control the second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

He said this after inaugurating an online workshop for health journalists on Monday organised by an NGO in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination as part of its initiative to encourage evidence-based responsible and accurate reporting of COVID-19 response.

The workshop is part of Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) long-term programme to engage key stakeholders, especially media personnel in critical governance issues for a more informed public and political discourse.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr Zafar Mirza, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister with sessions conducted by Dr Asad Hafeez, Vice-Chancellor, National Health Services Academy, Dr Usman Mushtaq and Dr Shafiq Rehman of National Institute of Health (NIH). Health journalists from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar participated in the workshop. Dr Faisal Sultan appraised the participants about the measures taken by the government to curb the second wave of the pandemic.

He identified the risk of COVID-19 related misinformation and stigmatisation as a critical challenge that would require a concerted effort on the part of all stakeholders, especially the media.

The SAPM lauded the role of civil society and media in keeping the general public informed and appreciated TDEA’s effort for organising the workshop. The workshop enhanced the participants’ understanding of critical aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The subject matter covered included, understanding and access to COVID-19 data, the types of COVID-19 testing and information about vaccines. At the end of the sessions, Dr Zafar Mirza briefed on the planned follow-up residential four-day training while Shahid Fiaz, the NGO CEO provided the strategic map for TDEA’s engagement and work on improving health governance in Pakistan. He concluded the session with a note of thanks for the participants, the ministry of health officials, especially for Dr Faisal Sultan whose support made the workshop possible and UKAID for providing support for the initiative.