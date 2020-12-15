‘Yuhanabad to be made a model village’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that PDM’s Lahore meeting proved that all opposition parties cannot compete with PTI.

He expressed these views in a meeting with different representatives of PTI belonging to Yuhanabad at the camp office of Human Rights on Monday. Augustine said that Yuhanabad was the constituency of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif but not a single penny was spent on development of the area in his tenure. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved Rs30 million development work in Yuhanabad and now it is being developed as a model village, he added.