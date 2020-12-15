Opposition not united on issue of resignations: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said there is no unity in the opposition on the issue of resignations.

We will see when they hand over their resignations to the speaker. All government institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are united for the development and prosperity of the country. Relying on government policies, foreign investors are coming to Pakistan and they will be given full protection, the governor said.

He was addressing an inaugural event of an air operation of a private airline on Monday at Allama Iqbal International Airport and talking to delegations from different districts of PTI at Governor House.

He said that the opposition was talking of resignations and a long march to keep itself politically alive. If they want to resign, they should only submit it to the Speaker in the National and Provincial Assemblies. However, not a single opposition member has submitted his resignation to the Speaker.

When they submit their resignations to the Speaker, then the government will see, the governor said and added that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is stable and all people including the allies are united. Regardless of opposition rallies, the government will complete its term till 2023 and elections will be held on time. The government under the leadership of Imran Khan will continue its mission of serving the nation, he reiterated. He said peace has been restored in Pakistan and Pakistan is getting stronger economically with each passing day. The government is also ensuring the provision of all facilities to the investors. We also welcome the airline to Punjab and the air operation of the airline will be successful, he added.