14 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 14 COVID-19 patients died and 329 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The death toll reached 3,365 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 127,541 in the province. Out of a total of 127,541 infections in Punjab, 124,761 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,536 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,190,799 in the province. After 3,365 fatalities and recovery of a total of 114,998 patients, 9,178 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.