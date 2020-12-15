Aleem Khan flays Achakzai’s speech

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday said Mahmood Achakzai’s statement showing his alleged enmity towards Lahore and Punjab was regrettable, and the leadership of PDM should take its notice.

Expressing grief and anger over Achakzai’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, Abdul Aleem said such allegations against ‘Zinda Dilan-e-Lahore’ could not be part of any progressive political thinking. Nothing could be gained from levelling such baseless accusations, as people of Pakistan would not tolerate it, he added. The senior minister said that it was incomprehensible to go so far in order to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan alone. He said in fact Mahmood Achakzai was crossing all boundaries to fulfill his nefarious agenda, but he would not succeed in it.

The nation was united under the green flag of Pakistan, he added. He said that even after 73 years since the establishment of Pakistan, it was unfortunate to have such blatant hatred towards the beloved homeland which no patriot would support. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Mahmood Achakzai’s speech had hurt the feelings of every Pakistani for which he should apologise to the nation.

He condemned his alleged anti-Punjab and Lahore narrative and fanning provincialism in the wake of politics was not acceptable at all. He said the opposition should do politics on issues instead of making irresponsible statements. Aleem Khan said that the nation was united and those trying to create chaos would fail.